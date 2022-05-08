Manning River Times

Lyne independent candidate Joanne Pearce campaigns for overhaul to political donations system

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated May 9 2022 - 11:21pm, first published May 8 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joanne Pearce is standing as an independent candidate for Lyne in the federal election.

Political donation reform is at the heart of independent candidate for Lyne Joanne Pearce's federal election campaign.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.