Joel Putland is hoping to give the people of Lyne a voice in the upcoming federal election.
The biggest issue that Lyne faces, according to Mr Putland, is the rising cost of living and inflation caused by the debt accumulated as a result of multiple COVID outbreaks.
To address this, the United Australia Party with Mr Putland propose a 20 per cent tax concession to areas more than 200 kilometres from a capital city.
In response to queries regarding the cost of his parties policies, Mr Putland said that the United Australia Party would introduce an export licence on iron ore of 15 per cent.
One policy that both big parties, Liberal and Labor, have committed to is a commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, Mr Putland rejects this notion.
"Net zero is zero future and zero jobs for our region. We need a better way at transitioning," Mr Putland said.
The United Australia Party and Mr Putland want to lift the ban on nuclear energy and use that to transition with zero emissions.
When it comes to voting, Mr Putland wants the people of Lyne to put the major parties last if you want change.
"If you vote for me, you get me. I'm here to fight for the people," Mr Putland said.
The election is set to take place on Saturday, May 21.
For more information about Mr Putland and the United Australia Party, visit https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org.au/
