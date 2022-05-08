Manning River Times

The former crown prosecutor Josephine Cashman has thrown her hat in the race for the seat of Lyne

AM
By Angus Michie
Updated May 9 2022 - 10:39pm, first published May 8 2022 - 8:00pm
ONE-NATION: Josephine Cashman is trying her hand for the seat of Layne. Picture: supplied

Former crown prosecutor and indigenous woman Josephine Cashman is trying her hand for the seat of Lyne.

AM

Angus Michie

Reporter

Local News

