AN overdue winning double to local trainer Ross Stitt and the same for jockey Ashley Morgan as he strides closer to Sydney's premier rider James McDonald highlighted Manning Valley Race Club's meeting at Taree on Monday.
Stitt's last win was with three-year-old filly Persian Beauty in December and she ($4.60) scored by just over a length in the Iron Jack Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1614m before filly Casino Silk ($12) put the icing on the cake in scoring just under a length in the TAB.Com.Au Maiden over 1412m.
Comeback jockey Kody Nestor made it win three for Persian Beauty at the track whereas top Port Macquarie jockey Ben Looker was on the other filly.
Stitt, who was with friends at a race meeting in Victoria last week, said he would have to go away more often and have wins.
Persian Beauty cost about $25,000 and was bought as she was out of his champion galloper Precise Timings family, the gelding having had 87 starts for 18 wins and 21 placings and grabbing $905,000 prizemoney.
"She is a good looker" and "has always shown plenty,'' Stitt said.
"The only concern was she strong enough to carry her weight (top weight with 59kgs)."
Nestor said the filly had been building towards the win "and gave plenty."
Stitt is considering aiming her for the $80,000 Grafton Guineas over 1600m on July 13.
As for Casino Silk she was picked out and bought privately by one of the owners Garry Rollings, for $3750 as a yearling "and loves soft going and will later on get 2000m".
Stitt was given a small share and along with the other local owners will share not only in prizemoney but BOBS bonuses--a cheap buy!
Looker said the distance, being at home and having strong form around her, helped the win.
Morgan had an armchair win by just over four lengths on first starter filly Rhone ($1.95), trained at Scone by Sam Kavanagh, in the Club Taree Maiden Plate over 1257m and on recent Port winner gelding Yorikiri ($7.50) by over two lengths for Newcastle trainer Paul Perry in the XXXX Gold Class 1 & Maiden Plate over 1614m.
The latter was Morgan's 106th win for the season to be just behind McDonald on 111.
He said he liked Yorikiri's first win, was confident of a win at Taree and more in the future.
The jockey took advantage of barrier one with Rhone, it having had two trials and wearing winkers.
Taree apprentice jockey Georgina McDonnell was having her second meeting after being injured and had a half-length to spare on four-year-old Taree gelding Eurellydidit ($7),trained by Mark Stewart, in the Zulu Club Class 1 Handicap over 1257m.
Stewart said he was happy with his galloper, which he thought didn't like wet tracks, scored in the heavy at Taree after he decided its vying run was to be Scone on Saturday.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees and his apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons kept up their great winning strike rate when filly Phule ($4.40),had a last stride win in the Wingham Cup Friday June 10 Class 3 Handicap over 1007m.
Addition of blinkers allowed Wyong filly Collier Bay ($2.50),trained by Nathan Doyle, win first up from a spell for jockey Lee Magorrian in the De Bortoli Wines Maiden Plate over 1257m.
,Unlucky last start Coffs Harbour filly Boncassie ($4.40), trained by Brett Bellamy and ridden by Raymond Spokes led all the way to beat Wyong's The Mistral and last week's winner at Taree in Weather Channel from Scone in the Saxby's Soft Drink Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1412m.
FOOTNOTE: Doug Ryan was again in good tipping form having six winners, paying up to $12,along with two placings on the eight-race card, most notably both of Stitt's and Morgan's winners.
