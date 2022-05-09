news, local-news,

A meeting of MidCoast Council will be held this Wednesday, May 11 to consider a range of planning documents including the 2022-23 budget and operational plan. The meeting will be asked to formally place the documents on public exhibition to allow the community to review and comment on them before they are adopted. "These documents guide our services and show what we are doing to make the Mid-Coast a better place to live, work and visit," general manager, Adrian Panuccio said. "They set out the path we will take to deliver long term improvements, projects and maintenance activities." Members of the community can watch the proceedings via a link on the council website, with the livestream beginning at 2pm, or can attend in person. To view the meeting agenda, read more on these and other matters to be discussed at the meeting, or follow the meeting when it is streamed, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/meetings. The link for the livestreamed meeting will be available on Wednesday morning.

