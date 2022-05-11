MidCoast Council is in the process of holding Community Conversations with various towns in their area.
Old Bar's turn is at Club Old Bar at 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, May 24.
Advertisement
Community Conversations and proposed Community Reference Groups are the preferred methods that the newly elected council has chosen to establish two way communication with residents, rather than through the development of local community plans, which are no longer supported by council.
Through its website, council is accepting questions and suggested topics for the meeting, and Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association (OBMP) will be submitting a summary of community needs, as seen by them.
Any in the community who are interested in the progress of our area can email direct to council as soon as possible or email the OBMP via info@obmp.com.au with suggestions. This must be done before May 16 to allow for collation and submission.
Some of the issues the OBMP has identified are infrastructure to meet planned development; development of Old Bar Beach Park; Community Reference Groups and locally developed strategic plans.
You are encouraged to submit your own questions, topics and issues via the council website or as above. It is particularly important that all the Manning delta towns, property owners and residents are represented at the central Old Bar forum.
RSL sub-branches have two main purposes, to attend to the welfare needs of veterans and their families and to organise and host important commemorations. Both of these activities can eat up a lot of finances.
Old Bar sub-branch president, Jeff Early, says that thanks to the support of a range of businesses in the Old Bar area, a big dent in the costs are being met.
The Old Bar Tavern put a bucket around at the two up on Anzac Day and raised money for the sub-branch. A range of businesses donated prizes for the Anzac raffle, 12 in all, and a number of businesses support the weekly meat raffles. Prizes now are a voucher instead of a meat tray, which allows the winner to select exactly which meat cuts they want.
Old Bar RSL sub-branch has a very strong and active auxiliary who support it in both the welfare area and in fundraising. Making and selling poppies for Anzac day raised well over $1000 and this activity was also supported by the ladies from Craft@Old Bar.
The next Old Bar Tavern meat raffles will be held Friday night, May 20 from 5pm to 7pm. Good value prizes will be on offer so why not come along and enjoy yourself.
The next sub-branch meeting is next Thursday, May 19 at 6.45pm at the Soldiers Memorial Hall. New members are always welcome. Membership is now free but a voluntary donation is welcome.
New members are always welcome to join the auxiliary and you do not have to be connected with the military to do so. Women and men currently make up this group so if you are interested, contact Vickie Jackson 0407 462 935 or Teresa Earley 0429 300 236.
For any information on the sub-branch, contact the president, Jeff Early, on 0400 679 878 or speak to any of the members that you may already know.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.