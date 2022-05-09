Learn tips from Pix from the Stix judge

news, local-news,

Anyone interested in learning a few tricks of the photography trade ahead of the 2022 Pix from the Stix photography competition is encouraged to take part in a two-hour workshop. This year's judge, long-time Manning River Times photographer and TAFE photography teacher, Scott Calvin is coming to Gloucester ahead of the competition to help support any aspiring or experienced photographers. Thanks to the support of the Gloucester School of Arts, Scott will be running the workshop at the Gloucester Citizens Centre on Sunday, May 15 from 5pm to 7pm. "I have taught thousands of people how to take better photos," Scott said. "This is just another chance to help people who are interested in knowing what makes a great shot." Scott plans to demonstrate a range of techniques that he's employed over his vast career as a professional photographer. Before returning to his hometown of Taree, Scott worked in portrait studios, photographed weddings and snapped many magazine shoots. Since returning to the Manning around 30 years ago, he's been working for the Manning River Times. This has seen him take on a whole new range of photography, adding race-paced events and sport to his repertoire, snapping everything from footy matches to high-speed boat racing. He has plenty of experience photographing festivals and parades in all kinds of weather and lighting conditions. And he's no stranger to judging photography competitions. His diverse experience is what drew the 2022 Pix from the Stix committee to look at inviting him to be a judge. As the competition has such a big range of categories, including capturing the cultural activities, working without colour and inspiring creativity in a not-so-normal photo, Scott seemed like the perfect fit. The workshop is open to anyone interested in learning more about the art of taking a photograph, not just those looking to enter the competition. Cost of the workshop is $10 for non-members and $5 for GACCI members with a $5 rebate for any members who enter the competition. Memberships can be purchased at the time of securing a spot in the workshop. Bookings can be made at www.trybooking.com/BYUPI. While the Pix committee is still in the process of working out the final details of the 2022 competition, they have revealed that it is undergoing a reboot. Entries are due to open in early May with the exhibition in Gloucester Gallery to be held in late August and early September. Pix from the Stix is an initiative of the Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc (GACCI). For more information, email pix@gloucester-arts.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/4038c42c-6961-4f5f-ac4d-f66233d8a835.jpg/r0_145_5472_3237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg