GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury said the group will 'work with the clubs' before determining when the two postponed round one matches from last weekend will be played. The Old Bar/Taree City clash at Old Bar and the Wingham/Port City fixture at Wingham were both put on hold when the grounds were closed. Old Bar president Andrew Wilkes told the Times last Wednesday that it '50/50' as to whether the match would proceed due to the heavy state of the field. However, rain late in the week put an end to hopes. This was also the case at Wingham, although the Tigers were able to train on the field earlier in the week. Mr Drury said no matches are scheduled for the June long weekend and this would be the obvious time for the games to be played, although no dates have yet been confirmed. The competition has already been revamped, with the games originally to be played in round one postponed until August 20/21 due to ground closures. Two games when ahead, with Forster-Tuncurry scoring an impressive 46-10 win over last season's minor premiers Wauchope at Tuncurry while Port Macquarie Sharks defeated Macleay Valley 36-12. In games this weekend Port Sharks and Forster-Tuncurry meet at the Port Regional Stadium in the game of the round while Old Bar is due to host Port City. Both will be played on Saturday. Sunday will see Wauchope and Wingham clash at Wauchope while Taree City and Macleay Valley meet at the Jack Neal Oval.

