A 75-year-old man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle after the bulldozer he was operating rolled on a property at Elands, north west of Taree. Just before 1pm Sunday the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to the rural property at Elands reports of a 75 year old man with serious injuries after the bulldozer he was operating rolled down a steep hill and into a dam. It was reported man was thrown from the dozer and had landed heavily in the water. Local ambulance paramedics and emergency services attended the location and commenced treatment of the male. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and critical care medical team assisted in treatment and stabilising the man before he was removed from the dam and flown direct to the John Hunter Hospital suffering mild hypothermia.

