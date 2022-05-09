The dance section of the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod has concluded and special awards have been announced.
2022 DANCE SPECIAL AWARDS
Les Griffiths Memorial Award for a Local Tap Dancer Showing Potential: Oenone Zirn
Winner of the Jazz Scholarship: Emily Gabites
Winner of the Neville Munro Memorial Scholarship: Ashleigh Barlin
Winner of the Wendy Burke Memorial Classical Ballet Scholarship: Mahalia Adamson
Winner of the Wendy Burke Memorial Classical Ballet Scholarship: Wil Hellstedt
Carmens School of Dance Award for a Classical Dancer Showing Potential: Jasinta Birchall
Carmens School of Dance Award for a most Promising Male Dancer: Wil Hellstedt
The Beth Mann Memorial Award for a Most Promising Classical Dancer: Sophia Hamilton
The Kye Maurer Award for Most Outstanding Dancer 13.to 14 years Any Style Dance: Laura Darby
Most promising Dancer in Memory of Denva Bird: Amarli Harrison
Most Promising Local Dancer: Ivy Baker
Lee Academy Supershoot Photography session: Jasinta Birchall
Lee Academy Workshop winners: Zoe Roberts, Zoe Hutchison, Peyton Globits.
Village Nation Scholarship for Summer Schools in Memory of Dawn and Neville Munro: Zoe Roberts
The WH and JH Machin Timber Mills Award: Ava
Smith Smile Scholarships: Thea Mellis, Ava Gilbert, Ella Marshall, Zoe Roberts, Coco Solomon, Myanna Mozeley
The eisteddfod continues at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
