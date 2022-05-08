news, local-news,

Rotarians from the Mid Coast and Mid North Coast region, along with families, friends, guests and concerned citizens, will come together to listen to Mr Allyn Beard, the chairman of "Australian Made" at an event at Taree on Monday, May 16. Allyn is not only the leader of the Australian Made campaign but he is also the co-head of A H Beard, a bedding manufacturer employing more than 400 people and exporting Aussie-made mattresses around the world. Allyn will speak on the importance of buying Australian-made and the major contribution of both buying and manufacturing Aussie products have, on the economy. The Mid North Coast region has significant employers who contribute to the economy and this night will allow them to meet with Allyn. As interested consumers, they will learn how to identify the Aussie projects and how the labels tell the story. As Australians, we can share the pride and knowledge of the products and services that make our Country unique in troubled times. This dinner will be held at Club Taree, on Monday, May 16 at 6:30 for 7pm at a cost of $30 per person (includes meal). High school students are welcome to attend at no charge. Booking is essential, will close at noon on Wednesday May 11, and can be made online via: https://www.trybooking.com/BZGZB. For more information, visit www.tareerotary.org

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/b29cedac-4eb0-4c03-b963-5303d1e418e5.JPG/r0_41_362_246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg