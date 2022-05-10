Manning River Times

Councillors voted unanimously to retain the current situation at the April monthly ordinary meeting

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
May 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nabiac council pool will remain unsupervised for the time being.

MidCoast Council will continue its status quo around unsupervised pools, voting in favour of continuing to operate district seasonal swimming pools through a 'Signs as Remove Supervision' model.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.