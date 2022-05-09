news, local-news,

The concrete flooring is set, new roof complete and cladding will be applied this week as the state of the art, new multi-purpose studio space takes shape at the Manning Entertainment Centre. The new multi-purpose space, seating up to 159 people, will allow intimate and versatile performances by local and visiting producers. It is expected to be complete at the end of July, weather permitting. The new studio space can be set up to accommodate smaller scale events such as intimate theatrical productions, children's entertainment, choral performances, classical and contemporary music as well as meetings, events, conferences and trade fairs. Currently, the MEC is hosting the 55th Annual District Eisteddfod. Also in the news: Archibald Prize exhibition is coming to Taree Once the new multi-purpose space is in use, events such as these will be better than ever. There will also be additional opportunities for the many groups who use the Theatre, including the Taree Arts Council, Manning Valley Choral Society, Sinfonia Mid North Coast, Manning Valley Concert Band and more, as well as local schools and dance groups. It will provide a regional venue suitable for small professional touring productions such as cabaret, comedy, film screenings, chamber and contemporary music. The studio will also be capable of supporting large events and performances that require multiple spaces for rehearsal, break-out or performance activities. "The Beryl Jane Flett Studio is an exciting new multi-purpose performance space for the Mid Coast" said Paul De Szell, director of liveable communities. "We want to ensure our audiences experience a diversity of performances and the new multi-purpose performance space will complement the existing 500 seat main auditorium," said Mr DeSzell. The design, construction and fit-out of the new space has been jointly funded by the state and federal government, MidCoast Council and a generous local bequest from the family of Beryl Jane Flett. To find out more you can collect an information brochure at the MEC Box Office Tuesday to Friday, 10-1pm or look online at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/manning-entertainment-centre. To stay up to date with shows, visit mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.

