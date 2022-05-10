Hot rods pre-1941 and motorbikes pre-1960 take to the beach at Crowdy Bay on Saturday, May 14 for the Rattletrap V.
The drag racing event is visually spectacular and attracts competitors and visitors from across the country.
Advertisement
Organising the event is Drag-ens Hot Rod Club which was first formed in August 1962 by five enthusiastic hot rodders.
RattleTrap was inspired by events such as TROG (The Race of Gentlemen) held in Wildwood, New Jersey (USA).
Crowdy beach was chosen after a Drag-ens club member, holidaying on the Mid North Coast, visited the Harrington-Crowdy Bay area. Each year a date in May is selected, dependent on low tide as the drag races are conducted on the sand.
With the cooperation of Crown Lands and the local council, the very first Rattletrap was held in May 2017. Since then the event has attracted hundreds of competitors and thousands of spectators.
Rattletrap provides a unique trip back in time as vehicles must be manufactured on or before 1941 or be a purpose built traditional hot rod, custom or vintage race car to be eligible for the event.
Motorcycles must be from before 1960 or a reproduction thereof and comply with the traditional style of the era.
Drivers are encouraged to dress in the spirit of the event (period correct).
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.