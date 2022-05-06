news, local-news,

Police are investigating the circumstances of a single-vehicle crash in the Manning Great Lakes Police District. Just after 10pm on Wednesday evening, May 4 emergency services were call to the Pacific Highway, Nabiac following reports a heavy vehicle had rolled over. Manning Great Lakes Police District, along with traffic and highway patrol command officers arrived at the scene to find the prime mover, which had been towing two trailers, had rolled off the roadway onto its side. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 24-year-old male driver at the scene before he was transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition. One southbound lane was closed while investigations were undertaken, while minimal traffic delays were experienced. The closed lane was reopened about 11.45pm As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage, of the crash are urged to contact Taree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/59000a49-e858-43ad-b91b-156fa9768cb0.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg