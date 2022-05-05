newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Motorists are reminded to allow extra time and drive with caution, as works progress on the three-leg roundabout at The Lakes Way and Black Head Road intersection at Hallidays Point. Delays and changed conditions should be expected, including various traffic controls and reduced speed limits. Plan your journey well ahead of time, as there is currently single lanes in each direction and no slip roads. The car park, accessed from Black Head Road and located adjacent to the intersection, will also be closed for the duration of the project. A suitable location on The Lakes Way south of Black Head Road has been provided for the Eggins local and Newcastle bus services to stop either side of the road. To avoid further delays to the project, work will be undertake during peak hours, as well as other times. "We want to get these important safety upgrades completed as soon as possible," MidCoast Council projects and engineering acting projects manager, Peter Gesling said. "The new roundabout will ease the navigation of this busy intersection and is a top priority for us," he said. "We are reviewing it closely, to ensure the safest possible driving experience as motorists navigate the roadworks." The project, expected to take about six months to complete, will improve safety and traffic efficiency. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

