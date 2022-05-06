newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The 70.3 half ironman world championship triathlon at Utah in October will be a family affair for Emma Sewell and her dad, Richard. Both qualified from the Australian event held last Sunday at Port Macquarie. Emma, 21, from Cundletown, will contest the 18-24 years division, her dad the 50-54. For Emma, competing in the Australian race ended a frustrating two year wait as the event was in limbo due to the pandemic. She completed the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run in 5 hours 40, winning her division. "I was hoping for six hours,'' she said. "But conditions were perfect, the weather held off and there wasn't much wind.'' Emma said she was travelling fairly comfortably until 10km into the run. "Then I started to cramp up pretty badly... but I knew I had to push through.'' RELATED: Richard Sewell's triathlon comeback She had no idea how she was placed in the field. Emma was just happy to get to the finish line. "After the race I got a call from my brother, Daniel. He said 'you're going to the world championships'. "I cried." Emma said the bike is her strongest discipline followed by the run. "My swim used to be my strongest. Now it's probably my weakest,'' she said. Emma is currently taking a brief break from training. However, she'll amp things up pretty soon. "I'll train seven days a week, but take a day off here and there, maybe once a month,'' she explained. She understands training in mid-winter, especially the early starts on the road, won't be easy. However, Richard is a veteran of numerous forays to the world ironman triathlon held in Hawaii, also run in October, so she'll have some expert advice on how to cope. Emma will start in the Forster Tri Club championships this month - her last tri until Utah. "I have a couple of trail runs during winter,'' she explained. The world champs will be run on October 28-29 over what Emma believes will be a 'tough course - really hilly.' The Sewells will head to the US a week before and Emma is confident that'll be enough time to acclimatise. She's been competing with the Forster Tri Club since she was a toddler although she only took up triathlon seriously in 2019. As with all sports the pandemic has played havoc since 2020. Emma admits getting to the world titles has happened a bit quicker than she expected. Her ambition is to eventually graduate to the full ironman, but added that'll wait until she moves into the next age division. Going to the titles will realise an ambition. The fact she'll be competing with her dad makes it even sweeter. "He's my coach and my hero,'' Emma smiled.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/e79b37ca-f5c1-435d-8c85-6708b36dadbd.JPG/r7_160_2984_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg