A new bus service will be available for Mitchell Island Public School students travelling to and from Old Bar Public School for out of school hours care (OOSH) thanks to a $54,990 Transport Grant from the NSW government. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell visited the Active OOSH Old Bar this morning to speak with the provider and families about the new bus service. "We understand the importance of giving our regional communities access to a Before and After School Care (BASC) services," Ms Mitchell said. "The Transport Grant program allows for the establishment of bus services to enable students to travel to a BASC service outside of their own town in the morning and afternoon." Also in the news: Hundreds of teachers attend strike rally in Taree | video Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said he was thrilled to hear that a service in his electorate has received the grant. "I'm proud that the NSW government is providing the funding to ensure that all parents with children at public primary schools have BASC access to support both students and their families," Mr Bromhead said. "I know that many families will benefit from this new bus service." BASC service providers across NSW were invited to apply for grants of up to $85,000 to support transport solutions to increase access to BASC services. Applications supporting access to BASC services in small, regional or remote public schools were a priority for the grants. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

