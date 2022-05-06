community,

The long awaited Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition, held last weekend, was just fabulous and exceeded everyone's expectations. Artworks started arriving on April 27 and all 81 amazing entries were hung around the hall throughout that day and the next in readiness for the opening of the art show on the Saturday morning. The many very impressive art works which were of an extremely high standard were then judged by "People's Choice." There were 10 paintings sold over the two days. The art exhibition was officially opened on Saturday by MP Dr David Gillespie who welcomed everyone and talked about how the exhibition had grown and how successfully it is with entries from Queensland, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Victoria, Great Lakes, the Manning and of course from the Lansdowne community. Counting of the votes and presentations of awards were made to all prize winners on Sunday. Organisers of the event were incredibly happy with and grateful to all the sponsors who donated funds for prizes and those who donated items for the raffles and to the participation of all the artist who exhibited their art works and who took the time to come along to support the event. The Lansdowne Fishing club will hold their fishing club outing this weekend May 7 and 8 with the weigh-in at the bowling and recreation club on Sunday from 2pm. The target species for the outing is trevally and bream. The fishing club pairs bowls will be played on Saturday, May 14. Anyone wishing to play can add their name on the list on the board at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club Sunday, May 8. If this event is to go ahead more entries are needed to fill the green. Play commences at 9.30am. The fishing club's next fundraising seafood raffle will be drawn on Saturday, May 14. There will be 15 meat trays, 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers and a $40 supporter's tray. The raffle will be drawn at 6.30pm. The fishing club's end of month prize for May is a handmade coffee table made by Beres Millgate. Entry into the draw is only by buying Saturday night raffle tickets which go into the barrel after the raffles. The next fishing club meeting will be held on Saturday, May 21 after the raffles. The Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group will be hosting its annual Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday, May 26 at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall from 10am to noon. The entry cost will be $5 to cover your morning tea and tea/coffee. You will be able to buy your mug for an endless cuppa. There will be a raffle for multiple prizes, trash and treasure tables, guessing competitions and an auction for each of 11 donated quilts, plus a chance to catch up with old friends and make new ones. The group looks forward to seeing a sizeable number of people at their Biggest Morning Tea. They are hopeful of making this event the best one ever. The Upper Lansdowne Hall committee will present their next evening of entertainment with The Southern Hold plus Galleri on Saturday, May 21 commencing at 3pm. Their last concert was planned to be outside on the grass but due to the miserable weather it had to be moved inside to the hall. However, they will be trying again, and this concert will be outside if weather permits, and if the "lawn" is not a swamp. The Southern Hold is the name Lee Murray and Greg Nix use to send their folk/rock/indie/acoustic tunes out into the world. Emerging in winter of 2018, the song writing duo quickly gained a following on the Mid North Coast, with their blend of folk rock, alt country vibe compositions. The two-lefty guitarist/vocalists write from a diverse background of musical tastes, pulling on elements of the grunge scene, to obscure punk and folk songs from their childhood. Sharing main vocal duties opens the vocal/dynamic range of their heartfelt songs and makes for the opportunity for melodies that are familiar, yet unique. Recently they have been chosen to represent the Mid North Coast Region for the Arts Mid North Coast "MiNi (Digital) Concert series" a project supported by Create NSW, NBN Co, and delivered in partnership by Music NSW and Regional Development Mid North Coast, where they had three of their original songs recorded live at Flow Bar, Old Bar and professional produced. They are supported by Galleri, a five-piece indie band from from Forster/Tuncurry way. Galleri formed as the creative outlet for a group of misfits from the Mid North Coast. The band started writing and rehearsing in the old art "gallery" at Green Point, and developed and fine-tuned its original sound, and built an enthusiastic following. You are welcomed to take along your own nibbles and drinks but there will be tasty, home-made cakes, gourmet rolls, tea, and coffee available to purchase. Easy Online Booking: Upper Lansdowne Hall tickets@upperlansdownehall.org.au Or phone Rita on 02 5591 6017. Weekend mass times for St Therese Catholic Church, Lansdowne will change to 7.30am commencing on Sunday, May 8 and then every second Sunday of the month there after. The new mass times for all centres in Taree and Wingham parishes from May 7 and 8 are: Wingham, every Saturday at 4.45pm; Taree, every Saturday at 6.15pm, every Sunday at 9.30am; Old Bar, every first and third Sunday at 7.30am; Lansdowne, second Sunday at 7.30am; Harrington, every fourth and fifth Sunday at 7.30am. A special Mother's Day luncheon will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Bookings are essential so phone 6556 7280. The normal everyday bistro menu will also be available. A special Mother's Day luncheon will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Bookings are essential so phone 6556 7280. The normal everyday bistro menu will also be available. There will be entertainment with live music from 11.30am with soloist Ian Papworth. Tickets in the meat raffles will be on sale from 12.30pm which will be followed by the Mother's Day gift hamper draw and the membership draw. The courtesy car will be available, to book phone on 0439 843 476 or 6556 7280.

