news, local-news,

Police are appealing for information from the public after two service stations were targeted by thieves early thjis morning (Wednesday). Police report a service station at Wingham was broken into at about 2am Wednesday (May 4) by a number of unknown persons. Numerous property items were stolen. Soon after around 3am a service station at Taree South was also broken into by the same persons of interest, police say.. Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District are appealing for public assistance to help identify those responsible. Anyone who may have information about these offences or any dash cam footage is urged to contact Taree Police on 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. WHILE YOU'RE WITH US: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/90d408cd-9d9d-44e6-9eb5-8131eed64650.JPG/r8_187_3592_2212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg