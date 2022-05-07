sport, local-sport,

A SHOCK loss to Western Australia in the semi-final of the Australian under 15 girls' hockey championship in Newcastle was the only disappointment for Manning's Lucy Pearce. NSW hadn't dropped a game to that point and were favourites to go on and win the title. However, Lucy, who played in the defensive line, admits the Sky Blues were below their best in the crunch match and bowed out of contention. This was Lucy's debut for NSW. She is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana. Lucy was nominated for Sharks Hockey Club. Lucy gained selection in the side following a series of trials held late last year. She admits to being surprised to gain a berth. "I was shocked really,'' she smiled. Lucy said she enjoyed the experience of playing in the national championships. "I learnt some new skills and I loved playing in that standard of hockey. It was good to work with the coaches and try to improve my game,'' she explained. Now she hopes to put these new skills into practice in the Manning competitions as well as in upcoming representative fixtures. Lucy's been playing hockey since under sevens and has always been with Sharks. It's a family game, with her mum and dad both playing. Lucy eventually forced her way into Manning junior rep teams playing in State championships and this resulted in her selection in the NSW 15s squad. Lucy is still with Sharks in the Manning junior competition while she also has a run in the division one and two women's sides, although representative commitments have limited her appearances so far this year. Sharks division one also contest the Mid North Coast Hockey League. She has a busy fortnight coming up, where she'll play for Manning 15s and then 18s in State championships. The 18s will be the first appointment in Tamworth before she heads to Parkes with the under 15s. Lucy said she's too old to gain selection in the NSW 15s side and probably too young for the under 18s. "I have a couple of years in the 18s to go,'' she explained. Lucy mixes her sporting commitments between hockey and league tag during the winter months. She'll play for Forster-Tuncurry in the Group Three girl's league tag under 16 competition starting this weekend, where she'll line-up as a centre. Lucy's looking forward to playing both this winter. She just hopes that unlike the last two years, both competitions will be able to play a full season and not be interrupted by COVID. "That would be good,'' she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/ad7f8764-e473-458a-b8bd-d2991e6545a2.JPG/r0_92_2722_1630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg