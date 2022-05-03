War history books launch in Wingham

community,

A very successful book launch was held on Sunday afternoon at Wingham Services Club with more than 50 people in attendance. Three books, two dealing with WW1 and one dedicated to the service of Terry O'Rourke, a soldier imprisoned by the Japanese in Changi POW camp, were presented. Maurie Garland's book, Enlisting for Gallipoli, recounts the exploits of the 18th Battalion at Gallipoli using the words and images of men who served in that conflict. Professor Ramsland's book, Rendezvous with Death - ANZAC stories of the Great War, deals with the experiences of men such as Dr Howse, the Red Baron and indigenous soldiers. Margaret Clark based her book, A Soldier of the 2/30th Battalion - Terry O'Rourke's War, on original documents which told the story of Terry 'Rourke and his life in Malaya during WW2. Terry was a member of the 2/30th Battalion which was involved in the only successful encounter with Japanese forces when they temporarily stopped the Japanese advance down the peninsula of Malaya at the Battle of Gemas. Terry maintained a journal while in the POW camp at Changi describing his life over the three and a half long weary years of captivity. He also wrote a number of Letters to My Sweet, which he was unable to post, discussing his hopes for his future life. Terry was missing presumed killed for one and a half years so when he was finally able to receive mail he was inundated with messages from family and friends. All of this material has been incorporated into the book which gives a comprehensive picture of life in Changi POW camp. All books are available at Wingham Museum.

