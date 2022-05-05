community,

Book launch I was one of around 50 persons who gathered at Wingham Services Club auditorium last Sunday afternoon for a very special event when three special books depicting previously untold stories and events from WWI and WWII were launched. Manning Valley Historical Society (MVHS) president Mave Richardson AM PSM welcomed all and introduced the first writer and author, Emeritus Professor John Ramsland OAM, who spoke about his latest book Rendezvous With Death- Anzac Stories of the Great War. Next book to be released was Enlisting for Gallipoli that was written by Maurie Garland of Taree. Unfortunately due to a production problem the book hadn't arrived in time for the day but is expected very soon. Following Maurie's talk about his research and writing of the book, the current Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Ron Irwin spoke of the importance of these books and said he hopes that all schools within Wingham and local area will stock them in the libraries as an excellent research item for the younger generation to learn of Australia's military history. Past MVHS president Terry Turnoff was invited to the podium where he called up Maurie Garland to come forward and accept a framed Certificate of Appreciation for his dedication and commitment to writing local history. At this point in the launch past Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Terry Gould congratulated Margaret Clark on her book and this was endorsed by all present. The final book written by Margaret was A Soldier of the 2/30th Battalion, Terry O'Rourke's War and was the story of Margaret's father's time fighting the Japanese, and then capture and time in the prison camp. Margaret had a visual presentation of some wonderful and rare photos and drawings which helped to tell her father's story. All three books are available for purchase from the Wingham Museum and worth reading. Tinonee Public School Students from Tinonee Public School once again were represented in the Anzac Day main march in Taree and as usual were a credit to themselves and their school. The school also had a visit from Taree RSL Sub-branch members Darcy Elbourne and Dulcie Balderson and together with the captains and vice captains placed a floral tribute on the Honour Rolls at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall. Farewell Bruce Collins John and I accompanied Peter and Cheryl Forbes of Wingham (we were original members of Tinonee Playgroup) to the funeral of Bruce Collins, late of Forster. Bruce and wife Julia were also an early playgroup family. Bruce, who passed away suddenly whilst swimming on April 5, was aged 71 years. He leaves behind a devoted wife in Julia and a loving family of daughter Catherine and sons Sam and Simon and their families. Siblings of Bruce, Rick, John (his twin) and Tim along with sister Jan Stubbs all related their memories of growing up together. Wife Julia spoke of her almost 50 yrs of marriage with Bruce - a life so full and well lived with many memories. Bruce's funeral was held at Cape Hawke Surf Club, Forster and was conducted entirely by his family members including the music and was attended by a large number of family and friends with many having to be seated or standing outside. Birthday week again With the beginning of May it is again a week of birthdays within the family. Firstly it begins with John's brother Garry celebrating on Wednesday May 4, followed by our son Andrew who turns 43 on Thursday May 5 and then our daughter Fiona who turns 45 on May 13. Meanwhile a very happy Mother's Day to all the mums and grandmothers for Sunday, May 8. Congratulations I would like to say congratulations and well done on the excellent ANZAC supplement in the Manning River Times of last week. I always enjoy the stories written as often they are unknown to the general public and like me I am sure other readers found them interesting. Looking forward to next year's edition. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

