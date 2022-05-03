MidCoast Council acknowledges Order of Australia recipients

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MidCoast Council recently recognised six community members who had been honoured over the past few years with a Queens Birthday or Australia Day Order of Australia Award. The award recipients, family and friends were invited to attend a special reception held at council chambers, Yalawanyi Ganya, on Wednesday, April 27. MidCoast mayor, councillor Claire Pontin and fellow councillors welcomed the group and all enjoyed a celebratory cake and refreshments prior to the mayor presenting each of the recipients with a council plaque acknowledging the recipient's individual achievements. Due to COVID-19 restrictions over the past few years, events such as this ceremony had to be postponed. Those honoured at the ceremony were George Hoad AM for significant service to the residential horticulture industry and to the community; Dr Peter Braude OAM for service to medicine as a physician; Ted Hill OAM for service to the community of Taree; Chris Dempsey OAM for services to cricket; Nancy Boyling OAM for service to the community through charitable organisations and Kevin Hardy OAM for his service to rugby league. "I'm sure I speak for all the recipients here today, that on top of the thrill of being awarded an Order of Australia and attending a presentation ceremony at Government House, Sydney - being recognised by your local community with today's MidCoast Council ceremony is indeed humbling and makes us all very proud of our achievements," George Hoad AM said. Related: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/8b22811e-fb48-416a-97ca-de5050fdef15.jpeg/r2_0_829_467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg