May means Biggest Morning Tea

May means morning tea, specifically Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.
Hot on the heals of their successful Winter Wonderland of Fashion fundraising afternoon, the Quota ladies are hosting a Biggest Morning Tea on Thursday, May 19 between 10am and 12pm.
This annual event is in support of the Cancer Council and people living with cancer.
As well as the Quota ladies' scrumptious morning tea attendees will also be treated to a preview of winter fashions from Dan's Fashions in Manning Street, Taree.
The venue once again is the Manning Regional Art Gallery, where you can feast your eyes on the current exhibition after morning tea.
Tickets are $15 per person and are available from Dan's Fashions.
The Quota ladies are looking forward to seeing you at this very worthwhile event.
