"GOOD old horse" eight-year-old Scone gelding Weather Channel ($7) gave away age to his rivals in a nose, spine-tingling win in the feature Hows That House Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1412m at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting on a heavy track at Taree on Monday. That is the way excited trainer Jeremy Gask called his galloper which posted its sixth win at start 65 in coming from last right along the rails to snatch victory on the line in a brilliant ride by jockey Adrian Layt. "He (the horse) nearly threw the race away when he saw the big infield screen (50m from the finish),"Layt said. But the gelding had sufficient momentum up to score by a nose from Newcastle gelding Surjin ($5), trained by Paul Perry,1.5 lengths ahead of plunge galloper Wyong's The Mistral ($4.40) which ousted from favouritism Port Macquarie hope Mista Razzledazzle ($2.30 to $4.60) which finished seventh, Gask said he had been worried about the pattern of racing on the puggy surface although the gelding preferred it for his "old legs...he has been a good old horse for us...it was a good ride." Previous start winner at Port Mista Razzledazzle, trained by Paul Shailer, had to be re-shod at the barrier but he never looked likely in being towards the back of the field. The Mistral's trainer, Kim Waugh, had better luck with resuming four-year-old mare Black Jacamar ($2.05) which was given a similar rails run by her apprentice jockey Anna Roper which notched her third win and first at Taree in the Professionals Harrington Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007m. She was about to continue her rails run 100m out but when it closed she had sufficient wisdom and speed to switch to the outside and score by a half-length. Stable rep Terry Bellew said the mare had spelled well and had come back a better, reliable horse. Roper said the mare had "travelled awesome." Apprentice Zac Wadick had only been in the stable of Taree trainer Glen Milligan a week before he showed prowess to bring four-year-old mare In Hot Water ($4.80) home a winner by 1.3 lengths in the XXXX Gold Maiden Plate over 1412m. The head-strong galloper over-raced but Milligan said Wadick "did a g ood job" to get the "work in progress" mare home a winner. She was originally trained in Victoria and Milligan has had her for six of her 16 starts. Jockey Mikayla Weir also used the rail to advantage to score by two lengths on four-year-old mare Preferred Choice ($9.50), trained at Taree by Mark Stewart in the Wingham Cup Friday 10 June Maiden Handicap over 1612m. She had been unlucky in provincial races but now being in a country stable "she likes it". Veteran Port trainer Margaret De Gonneville was very happy with the five lengths win by four-year-old mare Golden Fantasy ($4), ridden in front by Jeff Kehoe, in the TAB,Com.Au Class 1 Handicap over 1007. "That is the fourth winner out of her mother (Gold Waltz) and there is a younger brother to come," she said. Gold Waltz won seven races from 48 starts and it was a win for Golden Fantasy at her first start at Taree, giving the mare her second win, along with six placings in 13 starts. RELATED: Charmmebaby earns start in The Big Dance Newcastle trainer Kris Lees and his apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons kept up their good winning strike rate at Taree with three-year-old gelding Luscinia ($2) scoring by 1.75 lengths to make it three wins from four starts in the Horsepower Class3 Handicap over 1257m. Gibbons jumped off the gelding shortly past the winning post and Lusconia was taken from the track by a horse ambulance. Another four-year-old mare, Taree's Jesta Coco ($21) gave trainer Matthew Robinson an overdue win and jockey Luke Rolls a welcome win back from injury in the Kennards Hire Taree Maiden Handicap over 1007m. Robinson said he has "a lot of time for her" despite the mare being difficult to load last campaign. Racing returns to Taree for another seven-race meeting on Monday.

