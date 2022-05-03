MidCoast Council considering irrigating Taree Rec Grounds with recycled water

news, local-news,

MidCoast Council says it is committed to exploring a range of options to ensure the Taree Recreation Grounds doesn't go without water during the next drought. Historically, the popular sporting complex has been irrigated by town water. This has proven problematic during times of water restrictions and impacted on the quality of the playing surfaces, leading to the cancellation of important events. A report was presented to council at the April 27 ordinary council meeting that considered several options for irrigating the Taree Recreation Grounds with recycled water. These included building a small containerised treatment plant at the sporting complex and installing a subsurface irrigation system under the fields. The third option proposed building a large-scale treatment plant in the Taree area to provide recycled water to a range of public spaces. Related: Taree Universities Campus lease of former council building to go ahead Mr Scott said it made sense to explore this option as it could potentially lead to recycled water being used widely across the Taree area, not just at the recreation grounds. "We've already got water recycling schemes at Tuncurry and Hawks Nest that help us provide top quality recreation facilities and we'll be considering similar options for other areas, including Taree, during the preparation of Our Water Our Future," he said. Cr Alan Tickle moved the recommendation be accepted. "The opportunity to use recycled water certainly has some positive environmental outcomes. To concentrate on wider benefit of being able to have regional rec grounds in pristine condition during a drought event has positive outcome," he said. "It has worked well in other areas. I know it's a massive capital expenditure and it's beyond the scope of council at this present time ... We have potential to add a huge economic benefit to the area." Related: Waitui road works set to resume At the April 27 meeting, council resolved to put all options on the table during the review of its Integrated Water Cycle Management Strategy, Our Water Our Future. Our Water Our Future is council's 30-year strategy for managing water supplies in the region. The next version of the strategy is in the early stages of development, and council will be seeking input from the community in the coming months. Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said the strategy would consider a range of options for providing water across the MidCoast, including recycling water to the region's sports grounds and other community areas. "Our Water Our Future will take an all options approach to finding the best water supply solutions for our region," said Mr Scott. "We'll be considering the viability of recycled water, desalination, new dams and other supply options." To find out more about the use of recycled water on the MidCoast, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/sewerage-services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/6b3f57a6-622f-4df4-9ffb-89857f697041.jpg/r9_294_3876_2479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg