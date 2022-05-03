Fashion and food make for successful fundraising

community,

More than 80 ladies enjoyed afternoon tea at St Matthews Church Hall in Wingham on Saturday afternoon, April 30 following a wonderful parade of the winter fashions of Wingham's Ashlea Road Boutique Marcia Bourke of Ashlea Road and her team put together some spectacular outfits for the models, both young and young at heart, to wear. The models strutted their stuff very confidently for everyone's enjoyment. They looked and no doubt felt very glamourous. The Quota ladies spent some hours before the event making fresh cut sandwiches, which were served with a selection of slices and butterfly cakes, for which they are renowned. The event was a collaboration between Taree Quota and Wingham Red Cross. The Red Cross ladies put together some very worthwhile prizes for their raffle; and lucky door prizes were distributed to a lucky few. Also, the Best Dressed Lady Award was presented by Marcia of Ashlea Road Boutique to the lucky winner. Financially the event was very successful, raising almost $2000 for Quota's local charities, in addition to the monies raised by the Red Cross raffle which will also be distributed to those most in need. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/7bcf538a-d512-42af-9fcb-b7fbffa5e384.jpg/r5_82_2042_1233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg