After decades of history in Taree, the Hub Markets are moving to Wingham Showground this month The Manning River Lions Club have operated the Hub Markets at Taree Showground for the last 15 years, after moving it from Taree Racecourse. However, stallholder and market-goer numbers have been dwindling, and the Lions think it is time to reinvigorate and renew the markets. They are hoping a change of venue will make the markets grow. "We actually talked about closing it down," said Lions Club member, Peter Baker. "But ultimately we decided that we try to rejuvenate it. Also in the news: Traumatic tale of fleeing the Ukrainian war "At its peak, the market was getting over 100 stalls in November, December and January, and probably about 80 for the rest of the year. It's gradually declined." It is a decision the club did not take lightly. They have been mulling over it for 18 months, throwing around ideas for alternative venues. The riverbank was seen as ideal, but weather was going to always be an issue, as it is at Taree Showground. "The car parking area (at the showground) becomes very, very boggy," Peter said, adding that they have had to pull a couple of cars out of the years. When the Wingham Showground Trust were approached as an alternative venue, they were only too happy with the idea, and the Hub Markets have signed a 12 month agreement. "We're very, very pleased about it. Very excited," Rob Walsh, Wingham Showground Trust president said. "It's going to be a bonus for us. A real big bonus." The markets will be held under the new undercover multipurpose arena on the highest point of the showground. Peter reports positive feedback from stallholders already and is fielding inquiries from new stallholders to the markets. "I've had someone booking a double stall already, and another stall," Peter said. For people that love to visit the Rotary Book Shed while they are at the markets, the Wingham Rotary Club, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Taree North, are opening a new Rotary Book Shed in the old wool shed at Wingham Showground. Related: Book lovers rejoice: the Taree Rotary Book Shed is back in business The Wingham Book Shed will also be displaying artworks by members of the Art and Soul art therapy group for returned servicemen and emergency services personnel. However, this does not mean the demise of the Rotary Book Shed at Taree Showground - it will remain open on the third Saturday of every month, in conjunction with the Wingham Rotary Book Shed. The Hub Markets are now held at Wingham Showground on the third Saturday of every month from 8am-12pm. The next Hub Market is on Saturday, May 21. For more information or to book a stall call Peter on 0429 192 149 or email manningriverlions.org.au/the-hub-market.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/611b4cf5-6f18-434b-9a9d-20bd78d77382.jpg/r6_160_2983_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg