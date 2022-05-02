newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MANNING River Rowing Club president Tony Beeton hopes more 1000 metre events starting at the bridge and heading down-river towards the clubhouse will be scheduled for future regattas. This would include the Summer Regatta, the club's marquee event held each January. This follows the success of last weekend's State Masters Championship rowed on the Manning. All events started near the Martin Bridge and Mr Beeton said this appeared to be popular with spectators and rowers. "I'll be asking Rowing NSW the question, if we can stage all our 1000 metre races from there,'' Mr Beeton said. Generally the races all start upriver and row to the finish line near the clubhouse. Mr Beeton conceded there could be problems when there's a mixture of 1000 metre and 2000 metre races, as is the case with the Summer Regatta. "But we could have blocks of races,'' he added. "I think it's certainly something to consider.'' In all 132 races were conducted in the two day regatta that attracted more than 250 rowers from around the State. This is down on the usual number, Mr Beeton said, due mainly to COVID. Rowing NSW asked if Manning could host the championship at the 11th hour when flooding ruled out courses at Grafton and Penrith. Mr Beeton said wild weather that hit during Saturday's program did cause some problems. "But we managed to get the crews and the officials off the water okay. They were all drenched, but otherwise they were fine,'' he said. RELATED: Nikki returns to the Manning River "We had a 30 minute break for lunch and when we resumed it was calm again.'' Manning rowers performed strongly. Single scullers Graham Nix, Roy Halliday and Rhett Pattison all recorded wins, Pattison in the C division, Halliday the G and Nix the H. Nix and Halliday also won the men's H double scull. Kay Smythe and Kay Pullen teamed to take out the women's H double scull while Smythe and Nix were successful in the mixed G-M double scull. Other wins were in the men's F quad scull (Nix, Col Broos, Nick Johnston, Halliday), the women's quad scull (Jo McPhellamy, Nicole Pullen, Belinda Blackman, Heidi Pullen), men's G quad scull (Nix, Broos, Johnston, Halliday), the mixed A-C quad scull (McPhellamy, Blackman, Johnston, Pattison), men's H quad scull (Nix, Broose, Phil Peade, Halliday),women's quad scull (Pullen, Smythe, Mandy Cavill, Pullen) and the division 2 mixed D-F double scull (McPhellamy, Broos). This was the first time the club has hosted the championship since 2007.

