With weather expected to improve and ground drying up, MidCoast Council is scheduled to resume works on Waitui Road at Hannam Vale this week. Works were previously put on hold due wet weather. The Mid Coast region has experienced more than 900mm of rain this year, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. With 55 days of wet weather since January, progress on road work across the region has been impacted. "The saturated ground conditions are not ideal to continue with any form of earthworks but now that the weather is warming up and ground conditions are drying, we will maintain our commitment to complete the project which forms part of our strategy to improve the quality of our road network," council's manager operations north, Daniel Park said. Extra resources will be allocated towards the project, to catch up on some of the lost time, Mr Park said. Clearing and grubbing work is almost completed, as is fencing. Utility adjustments were coming along too. As different stages of the works progress, there will be various changed traffic conditions, Mr Park said.

