community,

The Taree Craft Cottage was full to capacity on Saturday, April 30, with tables laid with dainty china and tiers of cupcakes and scones, all in aid of the children's ward at Manning Base Hospital Tickets for the event were sold out within 10 days of commencing advertising to partake in High Tea and raise funds, with more than $5000 being raised. Dr Daphne Ng spoke to those gathered on behalf of the children's ward and how the money would go towards new equipment. The High Tea was organised by The Cottage café manager Ellaine Arneil, with all workers on the day being volunteers from the Craft Cottage. MC for the event was Anthony Zanos from radio 2RE. "We would like to thank all business houses and individuals who donated prizes, 15 in all, for a huge raffle," said a spokesperson for the Taree Craft Cottage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/6dbf85eb-66a8-478a-ba9e-e098c2ad40d1.jpg/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg