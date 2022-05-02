sport, local-sport,

TAREE Leagues Cricket Club, a former powerhouse in the Manning association, will conduct a 50 year reunion on Saturday, June 11 at the leagues club from 1pm. This will be for players from all grades. Leagues won a number of premierships in the Manning A-grade competition, including three in row from 1988/89 to 1990/91. The club was also successful in the lower grades. Originally known as Rovers, the club played its first season in 1972-73 under the Leagues club banner. Leagues and Cundletown eventually merged to form Taree United. To help with catering or any further information contact Merv Emerton (0409 466 396) Lawrie Weeks (040 7908 321) or Duane Sheather (042 7562 649). Organisers ask players to bring along any club memorabilia for a display.

