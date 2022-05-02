Taree Parkinson's Support Group morning tea

community,

A representative from Vital Living will showcase equipment to support people with Parkinson's when Taree Parkinson's Support Group meeting on Friday, May 6. Members meet on the first Friday of the month at Taree Presbyterian Church hall, for morning tea at 10am and informal discussion. Guest speakers are a feature of the monthly meetings. The group welcomes all people with Parkinson's, their carers, friends and supporters. COVID-19 screening and social distancing applied. For more information please contact: Parkinson's nurse at Port Macquarie Jody, phone 0428 088 756; Annette Cleveland, email clevos54@bigpond.net.au; or Geoff Whale, email gnrwhale@tpg.com.au

