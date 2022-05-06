newsletters, editors-pick-list,

GROUP Three Rugby League clubs were unanimous in their support to play this year's grand final on a Saturday. Wayne Bridge, the Group Three chairman, revealed this in the first On the Bench segment for season 2022 to be viewed on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm Friday. The Group Three season is due to start on Saturday and Sunday. This will be the first time the group has played a grand final on a Saturday. Mr Bridge said the clubs were all keen to see the reaction to a Saturday grand final, although he understands to move is popular with players. He conformed the decision will be reviewed. "If it doesn't work, we'll can always go back to a Sunday,'' he said. At this stage the grand final will be played on Saturday, September 17. Mr Bridge said he is looking forward to a grand final being played, after 2020 was canned due to COVID while 2021 was cut short when the State went into lockdown. He confirmed that this season will most likely be his last in the chair. This will be the second season of On the Bench, which appears on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm Fridays. The segment now has a major sponsor, as will be revealed on Friday, while there will also be an On the Bench player of the year award for first grade and league tag plus a player of the week. Full details from 4pm Friday, with Mick McDonald, Gary Bridge and this week, Wayne Bridge.

