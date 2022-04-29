news, local-news,

The group dance section of the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod is being held this weekend, from today (Friday, April 29) to Sunday, May 1. The popular weekend is described as 'spectacular' with thousands of dancers taking the stage from dance schools from not just the Mid Coast but as far south as Sydney and north as Coffs Harbour performing in troupes in all styles of dance, from classical to Bollywood. The dance section of the Eisteddfod finishes on May 9. The 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod concludes with a Grand Concert on Saturday, June 11 at 2pm at the Manning Entertainment Centre, featuring selected winning performances and announcing major prize winners. Bookings for the Grand Concert can be made at www.themec.com.au, or the MEC box office phone 6592 5466. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/2264c7fa-425e-481f-ad3f-76c78dc0afc9.jpg/r13_0_4978_2805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg