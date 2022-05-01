sport, local-sport,

PORT Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer, with two wins at home last Sunday, hopes to keep his winning run going with four-year-old gelding Mista Razzledazzle in the feature House That House Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1412m at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting at Taree on Monday. Port jockey Ben Looker, on 64 wins for the season, was on Shailer's winners Laphroaig ($8.50) and Leeside ($3.40) and takes the mount on Mista Razzledazzle, the two combining with the gelding in scoring narrowly over 1200m at Port on April 10. "It won first up from a spell at a unsuitable distance and has improved significantly for this better distance," Shailer said. That was its second win in nine starts, its first being in New Zealand, it coming to Australia to race for a syndicate headed by Terry Hendersen from OTI Racing. "The horse lost its way in Victoria after a few starts and it was thought it would be better suited in country fields," Shailer said. Looker told him that the gelding was entitled to get beaten when resuming but was strong on the line. It meets an even field with many of them looking for further distances. Another Port galloper, seven-year-old Condover Hall trained by Neil Godbolt, is aiming for its third win in a row and rates as "Mr Consistent" in having had 70 starts for eight wins and 20 placings for around $190,000. It has won at the distance and track and has excellent wet track form. One galloper getting ready for possible middle distance races is resuming Newcastle four-year-old mare Too Much Class to be ridden by Blake Spriggs and is trained by Jason Deamer. The mare had three starts for Deamer, one resulting in a win at Scone over 1600m,before going for a spell after earlier racing in Victoria. "She was freshened up before having three barrier trials, the last one resulting in a fourth at home on Monday," Deamer said. "It was formerly trained by Ciaron Maher and later on will appreciate longer distances. "It can handle soft going better than heavy.'' Newcastle trainer Todd Howlett has country cup aspirations for four-year-old gelding Scorched Land to be ridden by Hawkesbury jockey Grant Buckley who has a full book of rides on the card and has some top hopes, he during the week sitting on 75 wins for the season. Howlett said his galloper had improved since a start a fortnight ago and the distance will suit better than when it resumed for fifth over 1200m. "Scorched Land was bred by the owners to be a country cups horse," he said. Buckley said the gelding gave a good feel in trials, he has won on the horse and it will be very competitive. "One thing about all my mounts they 100 percent will handle wet conditions," he said. One of his better hopes is three-year-old filly Maslina, trained at Wyong by Geoff Englebrecht, which he rode last start for a second over 1280m at Muswellbrook on April 18 and is in the Maiden Plate over 1412m. He was also hoping for good runs from Our Boy Malcolm, Threetimeslucky and Cupid's Kiss in other races. "The Taree track has been a good one for me," Buckley said. "I have a good association with the local trainers (in particular Bob Milligan and his "Horse of the Year' last season in Charmmebaby). RELATED: Charmmebaby earns start in $2 million Big Dance "The track can be hit by heavy rain but still plays well. "My agent Drew Smith (formerly a Mid North Coast Racing stipendiary) is pushing me with mounts and everything is good," Buckley said. DOUG RYAN'S SELECTIONS: RACE 1:LUSCINIA 1, SHE HULK 2, ADMIRAL ASH 3. RACE 2: ATOMIC SURPRISE 1,MINIDREAM 2, GOLDEN FANTASY 3. RACE 3: MEMPHIS SQUAW 1, ONE PENNY 2, BLACK JACAMAR 3. RACE 4: ORTHIE'S GIRL 1, SMART THINKER 2, THREETIMESLUCKY 3. RACE 5: PREFERRED CHOICE 1, STREET CANDI 2, TOPENDER 3. RACE 6: MASLINA 1, AUSBRED YAHOO 2, HONOURABLE 3. RACE 7: MISTA RAZZLEDAZZLE 1, SCORCHED LAND 2, CONDOVER HALL 3. Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/4ba1d552-dc01-4d69-a1b2-2698bcb5dbad.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg