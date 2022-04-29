comment,

"THE Bhagavad Gita is a scripture in which religion?"* This was one of 25 questions asked in The Quiz, a feature of Good Weekend, a magazine that is part of the Saturday's Sydney Morning Herald. The very same quiz that has completely ruined this correspondent's Saturday morning. There was a time when we enjoyed our leisurely Saturday mornings. Bit of a sleep-in if we weren't partaking in parkrun. Off for some breakfast, then head home to read the SMH. All good. When we parkrun the mornings aren't quite as leisurely, but breakfast still followed before adjourning to Struggle Street to catch up on world affairs. This of course leads us into Saturday afternoon and depending on the season we're either off to a hotel or the local footy. Yes indeed, a worthy way to start the weekend. However, all this bliss has gone by the wayside and it's all this correspondent's fault. Because for whatever reason, we decided to attempt the weekly quiz. To this day we don't know why, maybe we were looking for a challenge. But it has certainly been life changing and not in a good way. Now we dread opening the paper each Saturday. We know we are only putting off the inevitable - trying to tackle the quiz and then failing miserably. As mentioned, there are 25 questions. Maths is not really our strong point, but we would guess that a pass mark would be around the 12 and a half correct answers. RELATED: Good Weekend quiz proposal We're ashamed to admit that we've never even gone close. We fluked nine on one occasion and that was the cause of considerable celebration later that afternoon. But usually we're lucky to make seven. Sometimes, actually regularly, we'll be halfway through the questions and still be on zero. We're dreading the day, and it will come, we we don't get even one question right. It would possibly be okay if we were at least expanding our knowledge. But the thing is, we never remember the answers. Why, just the other day we were at the hotel when a heated argument erupted as to whether Aristotle was a student of Plato or vice-versa. This should have been a moment of triumph for us as it had been a question in a previous Saturday quiz. Unfortunately we stayed mute, for we couldn't recall the answer. And still can't. It would be far easier to just give up. Cancel our SMH subscription and admit defeat or just bypass the quiz and return to a more restful Saturday morning. But no, we'll keep trying. Maybe we'll retire if we get a pass mark, but we don't think that will happen anytime soon. So we'll be testing our knowledge and in all probability failing miserably again tomorrow morn. We're nothing if not a masochist . *Hinduism is the answer to the above. We didn't get that one right, either. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

