Top shelf upgrade for Wingham Library

In great news for library lovers, Wingham Library is set to undergo a major renovation, commencing in May, almost doubling in size yet maintaining its heritage charm. The $1,000,000 renovation includes a ground floor extension, featuring new assessible shelving and a disabled access toilet, and restoration of the library's top floor. Upstairs is currently unused by the community but will soon include additional study areas, relaxation seating and a large meeting room with the capacity to host events. "At present, Wingham Library is housed in a beautiful building which the community loves, however the space could be better utilised for modern library activities," said MidCoast Council's manager of libraries, Chris Jones. The top floor will be accessible by a new internal lift. The roof of the existing extension will also be replaced. While construction on the ground floor extension will start in the next few weeks, library-goers can continue using the library until the end of May. From June, the library will be closed for around 11 weeks as major works progress, including cleaning, repainting, recarpeting and refurbishment. It is expected to reopen mid August, weather permitting. "We will keep the Wingham community informed of the works and have made plans to minimise disruption to Library services," said Mr Jones. Wingham Library customers will be supported through the transition: The project is jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the State government with $500,000 coming from the 2019/20 Public Library Infrastructure Grant Program from the NSW government, $400,000 from the Wingham area developer contributions and $100,000 from the library general budget. For more information, go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/wingham-library-renovation-and-expansion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/0ee662f2-f3ed-4795-b01b-35900dbc19b0.jpg/r5_159_2096_1340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg