Mid Coast Football's National Premier League Women's team has had just five training sessions on a football field from a possible 22 in the past 11 weeks. The Middies trained at a basketball court and a tennis court this week. Mid Coast is due to play Broadmeadow Magic at the Taree Zone Field on Saturday evening, however, coach Mick Grass said this will almost certainly be added to the list of postponed fixtures. "I walked across the field earlier this week and it's unplayable,'' he said. Grass said moving the game to another local field doesn't appear to be an option given the widespread rainfall on the Mid North Coast and resulting field closures The Middies already have two matches to reschedule, against New Lambton at home and Newcastle Olympic away. Mid Coast is the only club in the league not based in the Newcastle/Hunter area. "The games are starting to mount up and it will mean we have to play them mid-season - and that's if the rain stops,'' Grass said. Mid Coast has only played three games and has yet to record a win. They've also yet to score a goal. Grass said it is dispiriting.. "When you're starting behind the 8-ball you need to get out on the training field to catch-up. We're not getting that opportunity,'' he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/a6ce1b84-852d-4170-a2e0-3ba965720138.jpg/r3_54_1012_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg