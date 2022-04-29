community,

More than 100 community members attended the meeting at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Tuesday April 26, called to discuss the continuing harsh conditions of our roads. Robert Scott, MidCoast Council's director of infrastructure and engineering and Daniel Park, council's manager of operations, attended the meeting to answer question from the community. It was a lively meeting with lots of people having their say on how bad the roads are and explaining how the road situation is affecting families, also their concerns on the fears that an accident is going to happen due to the conditions. There have been numerous problems with costly damage being done to vehicles, people having trouble getting access to their properties, and people not driving once it is dark because they are not game to use the roads of a night. Robert Scott answered all questions that were put to him in an honest manner, even if it was not what people wanted to hear. Pieta Laing from Upper Lansdowne summed up perfectly how she felt about the meeting. She wrote "For those of you not able to get to last night's meeting re roads, the take home messages I got were: The Lansdowne Community Hall Art Show has been growing steadily since the first event in 2019 when there were 48 entries. This year there will be 81 wonderful entries hung on the walls of the hall. Organisers have been working since last year on this event and promise that it will be amazing and not to be missed. The show will be held over two days, Saturday, April 30 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, May 1 from 10am to 3pm. People's Choice voting will close on Sunday at noon, presentations will be held at 2pm. Exhibitors can collect art works at 3pm Sunday, or on Monday, May 2 from between 10am and 3pm. Everyone is invited to come along and vote for your favourite. Entry to the art show is by a gold coin donation. All the adult art works are for sale so come along be exposed to wonderful works of art, even purchase one or more pieces to take home. Official opening by federal MP David Gillespie at 11am Saturday, April 30. The Lansdowne Community Hall market are not on this month due to the art show being on. The next market will be on July 30. Voting in the next federal elections being held on May 21 this year will be at the Lansdowne Community Hall, and not at the Lansdowne Public School as in previous years. The Lansdowne Football Club will be kicking off the 2022 season this weekend. Both their senior teams will be taking on Tuncurry (away). The women will play at 6.30pm on this Friday, April 29 and the men will play at 5pm on Saturday, April 30. The first games at Lansdowne oval are scheduled for Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. Hopefully, the weather will be nice. Anzac Day services were held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club with the dawn service being attended by 30 people. A hot breakfast was made available to those who attended. Children from the Lansdowne and Upper Lansdowne primary schools, Taree High, Cundletown primary and Camden Haven high school were among the marchers for the main service. The children from both the Lansdowne and Upper Lansdowne schools had made Anzac day displays which were on view in the club. Make sure you save the date May 27 in your calendar. Valerie Archer will be holding a Biggest Morning Tea morning for the Cancer Council in the Lansdowne Community Hall. More details will be available closer to the event. A reminder that our MidCoast Council councillors will be holding a community meeting at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Tuesday, May 3 from 6pm to 8pm. I hope that lots of community members turn up and have sent in lots of questions for them to answer. There is a new chef taking over the bistro at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Michelle Keys along with her son Zach Keys will be opening on Thursday evening, May 5. Go along and say hi and check out the new menu.

