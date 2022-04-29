Chloe* is an independent and thriving 17-year-old, but her future was at first uncertain when she entered the foster care system at age 10. Chloe's childhood was characterised by numerous difficulties, trauma and broken attachments, and through her time in care, Chloe has had seven different foster care placements and attended nine different schools. This instability had a severe impact on Chloe's social and emotional wellbeing. Chloe recently transitioned from her longest foster care placement of three years into a semi-independent living arrangement and is supported by a strong support network she calls her 'village'. This three-year placement gave Chloe the stability, support and love she needed to succeed during some of her most challenging times. While Chloe said her carers weren't perfect - because no one is - she claims a stable and supportive home life was critical in her finding her independence. Chloe's village is diverse and holistic and includes friends, community members, her foster care family, respite carers, mentoring staff, caseworker, school teachers, psychologist, her employer and local church members. Chloe said she is grateful for the support of her village and the key people who didn't 'give up on her', particularly her local church where she has found a sense of belonging. "It's a place I can go to participate in activities, but I can also talk to people who are there to listen and help with anything you're going through," said Chloe. Chloe is currently studying a Certificate III in Community Services with a long-term goal of completing a Bachelor of Psychology to become a counsellor. "I want to be the kind of person I wish I had in my life prior to coming into care," she said. Chloe's story demonstrates the power and impact that a loving, supportive and safe foster care family can have on a child in care, and there is a desperate need for more carers in NSW. Pathfinders receive multiple referrals weekly however they need more careers like you to help find children and young people suitable homes. Pathfinders is an Office of Children's Guardian accredited agency that provides residential Out of Home Care (OOHC) and foster care to Indigenous and non-Indigenous children and young people. Dedicated individuals, couples and families are needed to help meet a growing need and look after some of the most vulnerable in our communities. Pathfinders want to attract people who have a burning desire to improve the lives of children and young people unable to live at home.

Pathfinders aspire to be the best OOHC provider in NSW.

For more information on how to become a foster carer, contact Pathfinders today on 1800 314 199 or email fostering@pathfinders.ngo.