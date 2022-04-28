newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Keen-eyed locals who watched the 2022 Sydney Anzac Day Parade on television may have spotted Hillville resident Rodney O'Regan OAM taking part in the parade. Rodney is well known for his participation in Anzac and Remembrance Day events, locally and around Australia, as a member of Australian Light Horse Association, usually accompanied by a horse. This years inclusion in the big parade, however, was not as a Light Horse representative. Rodney tells his story below. "I was honoured to be contacted by the NSW Mounted Police several weeks ago and invited to lead the Boer War Memorial Horse in this year's Anzac parade; dressed in 1860 police uniform with boots on the saddle reversed in honour of fallen soldiers. "I was a member of the NSW Mounted Police from 1967 to 1971, during which time I was called up for two years' National Service, spending 12 months on active service in South Vietnam. Related: Rodney O'Regan's special honour "In the city of Sydney CBD the only horses that can be ridden are police horses and ridden or handled by members of the NSW Mounted Police section. "The horses were saddled up in Macquarie Street and in the company and supervision of Sergeant Fox, we proceeded to the start point of the march in Elizabeth Street in light rain. "Sergeant Fox dressed in Light Horse uniform leading Police Horse Martin with boots on the saddle reversed representing Light Horse troopers. I led Police Horse Navajo dressed in the uniform of a Mounted Policeman from the Boer War era. "On arrival at the starting point we had the pleasure of being inspected by the NSW Commissioner of Police Karen Webb. After a photo shoot and a chat full of encouragement she left us in high spirits. I found the Commissioner and her entourage to be very pleasant company. Related: "Whilst leading the memorial horses in the parade, the crowd applauded and vigorously waved Australian flags as we went by. Our position in the parade was eighth, directly behind the Australian flags. "At the conclusion of the march we formed up alongside the Mounted Police contingent who had led the parade. There we were inspected by the Governor of NSW, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, who acknowledged all of us and spoke to us for a short time. "It was a great honour for me to have been provided with such a unique opportunity to take part in this parade and meet the NSW Governor and Police Commissioner. "Another highlight for me was being presented with a NSW Mounted Police tie bar which I wore proudly later that day."

