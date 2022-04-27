sport, local-sport,

TINONEE bike racer Hayden Nelson has moved into third place on the Yamaha R3 Cup and sixth in the Dunlop Supersport 300 championship following round three contested at Wakefield Park in Goulburn. He had three races in both classes and finished on the podium in four. These were his first race podiums since he moved into the 300cc classes this year. The racing was super tight, with the lead rider changing multiple times each event and often each lap. Hayden's pace was very good, improving his personal best lap time during most sessions. He led races on several occasions and will now be working on his last lap positioning to help him move up to the top podium step in future rounds. The ASBK 300cc classes are now in the winter break and will resume with round four at Morgan Park in Queensland from August 5 to 7. RELATED: Hayden makes a promising start However, there'll be no rest for Hayden and his team as they will be working hard during during this time to have the bike and rider in top form and ready for the return to racing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/bf9ba61e-3db5-4408-9805-8c0039ebc2d0.jpg/r341_277_1775_1087_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg