news, local-news,

We recognise our southern lakes and rivers are some of our greatest natural assets and an important part of our community's way of life, MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman says. And, council plans to sustain the health of local waterways, Wallis Lake, Smiths Lake, Myall Lakes, Karuah River, Kore Kore Creek and North Arm Cove, into the future, Mr Tuckerman says. To achieve this goal council plans to partner with the community, groups and members with connections to estuaries, to develop a coastal management program to protect the health of these southern estuaries. The plan will identify and manage the social, economic, cultural and environmental values of waterways. "How our community uses our waterways, the areas of the estuaries they visit and what they value in these areas is an important part of the preparation of the coastal management program," Mr Tuckerman said. "We want to hear from residents of the estuaries, locals in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) and visitors to our region to find out more about the areas they enjoy for recreation, what areas they think are most important and how they would like to help protect our waterways in the future." Council is inviting the community to participate in an online survey to provide their views on the areas they love. For more information, and to participate in the survey visit the Southern Estuaries Coastal Management Program page HERE. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/9ddcd286-b52e-4f84-93a3-fd05670a1786.jpg/r0_148_1600_1052_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg