Look out for the yellow-vested 'Joe Riders' on motorcycles across the Mid Coast next week and win prizes. 'Joe Rider' is a motorcycle awareness campaign. The idea came from the Motorcycle Riders Association of the ACT and is now in its fourteenth year. Between Monday, May 2 and Friday, May 6, spot a rider wearing the bright yellow 'Joe Rider' vest. Then, after you've safely pulled over or completed your journey, enter your sightings by following the directions on MidCoast Council's website. There will be $50 #ShopMidCoast vouchers given away daily and a grand prize of a $250 #ShopMidCoast voucher at the end of the week. "Our aim is to encourage drivers to always look out for motorcycles," MidCoast Council's road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said. "Better awareness means less SMIDSY - 'Sorry mate I didn't see you'. "Motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles, so we need to look out for them - especially at roundabouts and intersections. "Being in a crash may more easily result in serious injury or death because riders don't have the same protection as car or truck drivers. "Helping motorcyclists Ride to Live is all about good driving habits - checking blind spots, and using side and rear vision mirrors." Road safety officers from MidCoast, Singleton, Upper Hunter, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens, Maitland and Cessnock councils have teamed up once again for Joe Rider week, with the support of Transport for NSW. If you're a motorcycle rider or enthusiast, come and chat to Chris Dimarco at the MidCoast Council/Transport for NSW stall when you attend the Gloucester Motorcycle Expo on Saturday, April 30. Get safety tips and pick up your free copy of Motorcycling the Hunter, showcasing the best routes in the Hunter and surrounds. "May will be a big month for road safety," Chris said. "We'll also be launching National Road Safety Week on Thursday, May 12 in the MidCoast Council, Yalawanyi Ganya carpark. And we'll be asking everyone in the community to take the online road safety pledge. So look out for upcoming news of our exciting launch, with emergency service personnel and vehicles present." Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

