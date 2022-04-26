Basketball program for girls held at Taree

sport, local-sport,

BASKETBALL NSW ran free basketball programs for children and young adults in Taree during the school holidays, in partnership with the NSW Government. This was part of the lead up to the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup. More than 30 girls attended. This program is designed to create a supportive environment for new or returning players to feel empowered and develop their skills from some of the best coaches from across the state. I AM A GIRL I CAN DO ANYTHING- is a program run by Basketball NSW that aims to create a platform to encourage females of all ages to play, referee, coach, officiate and administrate basketball. The program provides pathways and assists in the development of female role models. Two of Taree's own past representative players, Lucy and Ebony assisted with coaching on the day. The free session targeted girls aged 4.5-18 years and ran for three hours. It gave participants a taste of all the different aspects of basketball in a safe and supportive learning environment meant to inspire the next generation of female basketballers. This program is supported by the New South Wales Government's Strategic Focus on women and girls in sport through the 'Her Sport Her Way' program and basketballs goal to move towards gender equality. "On behalf of my team at Basketball NSW, we are incredibly excited to offer FREE I AM A GIRL Come and Try sessions to help introduce new, young girls into the sport,'' Basketball NSW, CEO, Maria Nordstrom said. "It's all about fun, participation, building confidence and improving physical and mental health as well as wellbeing in a safe, inclusive environment to learn new skills and develop their basketball knowledge.'' The FIBA Women's World Cup which will be held by Sydney in September this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/73a68d1d-f855-4614-91f8-b7fd801cf253.jpg/r9_291_3726_2391_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg