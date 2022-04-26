news, local-news,

Police have launched an appeal following a fatal single vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Taree on Monday, April 25. Shortly before 8.30am Monday, emergency services were called to the highway, 500 metres north of the Glenthorne interchange, after reports a car was found in bushland on the side of the road. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a five-year-old passenger, who was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition. The driver - a 41-year-old man - was also treated; however, he died at the scene. Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Taree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

