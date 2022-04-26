community,

THE Boardwalk, an event staged by Black Head Longboaders Club, will be held again next year as a fund raiser for Lifeline Midcoast. This follows the success of last Sunday's (April 24) event held at Black Head Surf Club. More than 200 people attended to look at the display of 80 retro surfboards, all owned by members of the local community. The day raised $1031 which will be donated to Lifeline Longboarders club president Halle Ford described the Boardwalk as a 'great success' and said a similar fund raiser will definitely be held in 2023. "At this stage Lifeline will be the charity we will support, as mental health is an ongoing and growing concern in our local area,'' Halle added.

