Not every veteran can say they share their 100th birthday with the Royal Australian Air Force. Rutherford resident Charles 'Clem' Jones is one of the last remaining Australian Spitfire pilots who served in World War II, and is celebrating his 101st birthday on Saturday, April 23. Both Mr Jones and the RAAF were 'born' in 1921, and the RAAF presented the veteran pilot with a commemorative memento on Friday to mark their shared centenarian status. Senior Australian Defence Force Officer (SADFO) Group Captain Anthony Stainton presented Mr Jones with three framed medallions: the 2021 Centenary, Chief of Air Force, and Warrant Officer - Air Force medallions, as well as a Certificate of Commemoration. Mr Jones enlisted in the RAAF 80 years ago in January, 1942 and was a warrant officer with 1435 Squadron and 185 RAF Fighter Squadron. He has known he wanted to be a pilot since he was 12-years-old, and achieved that dream when he became a Spitfire pilot. Mr Jones said it is a great honour to receive the medals and Certificate of Commemoration. "I'll treasure that until I die," he said. His advice to younger serving members is to "just go for it", with Group Captain Stainton adding "and remember to duck". Mr Jones served through the Suez Canal, Egypt, Malta, Italy and up to the Austrian border during his time in the RAAF. Group Captain Stainton said the role of a Spitfire pilot in World War II is the same as today, the main difference is the upgrades in technology for the planes. "They were there to effectively fight the enemy fighters as part of the invasion, or support the bombing raids into Germany and across Europe," he said. The RAAF, in partnership with the Department of Veteran Affairs, are in the process of presenting all Air Force veterans who celebrate their 100th birthday in the RAAF's 100th birthday with the special memento. The presentation was delayed until 2022 due to COVID-19.

